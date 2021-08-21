No Sexual Intercourse, No Masturbation: OnlyFans Reveals Details of Its Impending 'Porn Ban'

Shortly after popular UK-based content subscription service OnlyFans announced its intent to prohibit pornography on its platform, the company has clarified its stance on the matter by revealing an updated Acceptable Use Policy.
Said policy warns users not to upload, post, display, or publish content on the platform which “shows, promotes, advertises or refers to 'sexually explicit conduct.'”
The policy further clarifies that "sexually explicit conduct" means "actual or simulated sexual intercourse" between "persons of any sex"; "actual or simulated masturbation"; "any exhibition of the anus or genitals of any person which is extreme or offensive"; and "actual or simulated material depicting bodily fluids commonly secreted during sexual conduct."
"Breaches of this Policy may lead to your account being suspended or terminated, and access to your earnings being revoked, as set out in the Terms of Service," the company warns.
The new policy will take effect on 1 October.
