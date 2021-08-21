Couple Caught Having Sex During Online Teacher Meeting in Jamaica

A recent Zoom video conference event for teachers in Jamaica was marked by a rather awkward episode when those in attendance suddenly bore witness to a couple mid-copulation.
According to the International Business Times, the incident happened during a Jamaica Teacher's Association virtual meeting.
As the speaker went on about "the challenges faced by teachers with online learning amid the COVID-19 pandemic," the camera of one of the participant’s – identified as "Marvene Graham" – showed two people in the throes of passion.
One teacher managed to record the passionate scene, which has since emerged on social media.
This awkward situation is not the first such incident to occur in recent months; in April, a teacher in Colombia was seen kissing his wife’s breasts during a Zoom class with his students, the newspaper notes.
All comments
Show new comments (0)