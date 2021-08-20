Is Biden Becoming 'More Orange' as His Ratings Tumble?

As US President Joe Biden finds himself in hot water over the United States military’s – and rather inglorious – withdrawal from Afghanistan amid the triumphant march of the Taliban, the POTUS has been mocked online for....his skin tone.
A number of Twitter users shared images from a recent TV interview with Biden, pointing out that the president’s skin appears to have taken on an orange hue.
Joe Biden looked particularly orange during his interview with Stephanopoulos. pic.twitter.com/ytNXPNZdjw— Sound the Dread Alarm (@_ThisJustin_) August 19, 2021
Why is Biden so orange? pic.twitter.com/DIzxFih7lx— Hostessquickly (@hostessquickly) August 19, 2021
Some called him “orange man,” likely referring to how Biden’s predecessor, the 45th US President Donald Trump, was often mocked for his luminous skin tone.
So, is Biden turning orange, or is the media playing with the video saturation so the transition from loving Biden to hating him can let them still say "Orange Man bad"? pic.twitter.com/ypXrgp3coA— W Taylor (@WestonJTaylor) August 18, 2021
#Biden is the new #orangeman in town! #POTUS #orange pic.twitter.com/UXLU2xTVYM— MRod (@michikc03) August 18, 2021
Fox News host Tucker Carlson also took note of this development, saying that “the orange man is back."
Best thing you’ve seen all day 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/3Ao4WV9eD3— VeBee🇺🇸✝️ (@VeBo1991) August 20, 2021
Others jokes that Biden is turning "more orange the less popular he becomes."
Notice that Biden becomes more orange the less popular he becomes? pic.twitter.com/6Mc96zTJjC— Roman Cabanac (@RomanCabanac) August 19, 2021
All comments
Show new comments (0)