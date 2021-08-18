Ice Cream Special: Images of Billboard Mocking Biden Over Afghan Fiasco Emerge Online

As the US military campaign in Afghanistan draws to a close, President Joe Biden is facing criticism over Washington's pullout, which has been compared to the 1975 Fall of Saigon.
A number of social media users have recently posted images online of an electronic billboard, apparently located in Wilmington, North Carolina, showing Biden in some mockup satirical situations (the veracity of these images, however, can not be immediately confirmed).
One such image shows a US helicopter hovering above the US embassy in Kabul during the recent evacuation efforts as Biden holds an ice cream in the foreground – according to Fox News, the latter is a "reference to the media's fawning over the president and hard-hitting reports on his ice cream flavour of choice."
A Digital Billboard in Wilmington, NC on Racine and Eastwood Ave. 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/oNVwdNtr3n— Amy Hudson (@bcuzicanb) August 17, 2021
The second image depicts Biden hiding while peeking through some blinds.
Someone hacked a billboard in Wilmington NC 🤣 pic.twitter.com/3UVD6l9K3b— suzy (@Suzy1776) August 18, 2021
The ongoing US troop withdrawal from Afghanistan has sparked the rapid collapse of the country’s government, with ex-President Ashraf Ghani fleeing abroad as Taliban militants stormed Kabul.
