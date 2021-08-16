TeamTaliban Trends on Twitter as Conservatives Troll Liberals Over Kabul Capture

Conservative social media users have been trolling liberal hand-wringing over the Taliban's return to power in Afghanistan on President Joe Biden's watch.
The newly-coined #TeamTaliban hashtag became surprisingly popular with US conservatives on Sunday night as the guerrillas marched unopposed into Kabul.
William LeGate claimed — without providing a source to back it up — that the Taliban had announced a "political agenda" in opposition to a raft of US liberal shibboleths, including abortion and same-sex marriage.
Legate, who founded struggling firm GoodPillow in politicised competition to Donald Trump supporter Mike Lindell's MyPillow, was aghast when "Republicans" began trolling his post with the #TeamTaliban hashtag, joking that they backed the alleged policies.
Some tweeps didn't see the funny side, though, even urging the FBI to round up anyone using the hashtag... which they just used.
Last year's US election hashtag #HidinBiden also made a comeback after it was announced the Democrat president, currently holidaying at Camp David, would only make a statement on the Taliban’s capture of Kabul in the “next few days”.
Fox News reporters trying to email for a comment about the fiasco got the automated reply: "I will be out of the office from August 15th-August 22nd".
