Twitter Stunned at Site of Biden Receiving Updates on Afghanistan Via Video Conference

On Sunday, the Taliban established control over the Afghan capital of Kabul, prompting several countries, the US among them, to remove their embassies to the Kabul airport where crowds have gathered in an attempt to flee the country. The president, however, is not in Washington DC, and is receiving the news remotely.

The White House shared a picture of US President Joe Biden, dressed in a blue polo shirt, sitting alone in front of a screen and watching a video conference, receiving updates about how events are unfolding in Afghanistan.

Events are unfolding in a dramatic manner, with Kabul now seized by the Taliban*, and the airport crowded by people struggling to leave the country. Biden is not rushing to return to the White House, however, and an address to the nation on the matter, according to CNN, is expected from the president in the "next few days".

"This morning, the President and Vice President met with their national security team and senior officials to hear updates on the draw down of our civilian personnel in Afghanistan, evacuations of SIV applicants and other Afghan allies, and the ongoing security situation in Kabul", the White House captioned the photo.

Many in communication don't understand, but this photo is never a good look. The text didn't help either. Joe, you need to get on top of this mess, and address the American people today. — John Mason 🐝 (@john_mason_) August 15, 2021

​The post has left some netizens giggling nervously over the photo - which has already inspired a wave of memes.

Among those impressed with the photo was Edward Snowden, the ex-NSA employee now accused of espionage by the US.

​​Speaking of the memes.

​Other people, however, were not in the mood for jokes, insisting that Biden should immediately return to the White House from his vacation at the Camp David presidential retreat and address the nation.

Good leaders would get out front and speak to America and the world. Not meet in a conference room where they must surely have been asking themselves WTF!?! And the reason they aren’t out front on this is they don’t know what to say. — K Camp (@1keithcamp) August 15, 2021

I voted for you and I think this is a shameful failure. What is the point of having a military if we don not use it to uphold our promises to our allies? History will not look at this kindly. We did not do enough. It is horrifying. — Lucegoose (@Thelucegoose) August 15, 2021

​Some users appeared to spot something they thought they were not actually supposed to see.

​According to CNN, the Biden team is still unsure about whether to return the president to the White House for his expected address to the nation, and chances are that he will make his statement on the situation from Camp David.

*The Taliban is a terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other countries