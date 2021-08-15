Biden Mocked for Claiming 'F-15s and Nukes' Needed to Fight State After Taliban Enters Kabul

Joe Biden made flawed assertions in June that arms ownership in the US had always been limited, insisting that "you couldn't buy a cannon" in a challenge to pro-Second Amendment campaigners who say citizens have the right to bear arms to defend themselves from tyrannical government.

Right-wing media figures have mocked US President Joe Biden's claim citizens would need "F-15s and maybe some nuclear weapons" to take on the government after the Taliban* marched into Kabul.

Human Events senior editor Jack Posobiec drew the comparison between Biden's confused attacks on champions of the Second Amendment in June to images of the insurgent movement riding triumphantly into Afghan cities on motorcycles, armed with rifles and other small arms.

​But Scottish YouTuber and former election candidate for Eurosceptic party UKIP Mark Meechan, better known as Count Dankula, had already made the same point.

​Posobiec also posted an image of an ice cream-munching Biden and laughing Vice President Kamala Harris superimposed on a photo of US Kabul Embassy staff being evacuated by helicopter, in scenes that evoked the People's Army of Vietnam's liberation of Saigon in 1975.

Meechan saw the funny side of the rapid collapse of the 300,000-strong US-trained and equipped Afghan Army that was lauded by Biden earlier this week.

And Posobiec lampooned the governing Democratic Party's claim that the 6 January protests at the US Capitol building against Biden's still-contested election were an "insurrection" against the state, along with their opposition to the peace treaty signed by former President Donald Trump.

​​​Biden made ahistorical assertions that arms ownership in the US had always been limited, insisting, for instance, that "you couldn't buy a cannon" when various people, including seafaring privateers, did just that in the 18th and 19th centuries. Furthermore, the only Gatling guns used by the Union army during the US Civil War were purchased privately by officers.

