Not Happy With Your Husband? Just Learn to 'Cook' Him Properly, Old British Cook Book Says

Apart from hundreds of recipes for everyday use, the 110-year-old manual offers humorous instruction for housewives as regards their marriage.
Written by a Mrs Perfect, of Highclere, Stapenhill in Staffordshire, the recipe says:
"Some women keep their husbands constantly in hot water, others let them freeze by indifference and carelessness, some keep them in a stew by irritating ways and words, others roast them, some keep them in pickle all their life."
But if your ambition is to create an ideal husband, the housewife has just the answer, claiming that husbands are "really delicious when properly treated".
A screenshot of the recipe was shared by the Daily Mail.
The book is expected to be sold at Hansons Auctioneers in Etwall, Derbyshire, with a guide price of between £30 and £50.
Charles Hanson, the owner of Hansons Auctioneers, shared his impression of the book:
"This really made me smile. A cheeky and fun culinary surprise to savour on the final page from Mrs Perfect. A recipe for a perfect marriage, perhaps...This recipe book is a quirky little discovery and one many keen cooks might like to add to their repertoire," Hanson said.
All comments
Show new comments (0)