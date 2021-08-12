Register
    LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 26: Actor Chet Hanks attends the Screening of the BET Series Tales at DGA Theater on June 26, 2017 in Los Angeles, California

    'If It Ain't Broke, Don't Fix It': Tom Hanks' Son Rants Against COVID Vaccination Online

    Hanks insisted that his immune system is good as it is, and called out people who “wouldn’t use a shampoo that’s not FDA approved” but still would be “willing to get some experimental government injection.”

    Chet Hanks, American musician and son of famous actor Tom Hanks, has lashed out against COVID vaccination in a video he recently posted on his Instagram account.

    Addressing his online audience, Chet argued that, just like they have the right to be mad at him for him saying that he won’t get the vaccine, he has "the right not to get that sh*t".

    "I wanted to, but my immune system said it’s good, okay, it doesn’t need to be tampered with," he said. "Let’s be real. 99 percent of you mother*ckers wouldn’t use a shampoo that’s not FDA approved, but you’re willing to get some experimental government injection."

    He further claimed that “there’s more evidence of UFOs being real than that vaccine being healthy for you”.

    "Aliens are out there, ready for y’all to come get me, let’s get the f*ck out of here!" he added. "Or do I have to show you my vaccine papers?"
    Actors Tom Hanks, left, and Halle Berry, from the upcoming film Cloud Atlas, pose for a portrait in Beverly Hills, California.
    © AP Photo / Matt Sayles
    Tom Hanks' Son Mocked Online for Predicting 'White Boy Summer'

    Shortly before sharing that video online, Chet posted another video captioned “SUPER IMPORTANT PSA GUYS LETS GET THRU THIS TOGETHER”, which starts with him talking about the importance of getting vaccinated.

    "I suggest to all my followers, you guys, set an appointment and get the vaccine first thing," he said before suddenly changing his tone and starting to – "Psych!' B*tch! If it ain't broke don't fix it! I never had COVID. Y'ain't sticking me with that motherf*cking needle! It’s the mother*cking flu! Get over it, okay?! If you’re sick, stay inside."

    Both Chet’s parents - actors Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson – caught the coronavirus in March 2020.

