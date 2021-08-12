'If It Ain't Broke, Don’t Fix It': Tom Hanks' Son Rants Against COVID Vaccination Online

Chet Hanks, American musician and son of famous actor Tom Hanks, has lashed out against COVID vaccination in a video he recently posted on his Instagram account.
Addressing his online audience, Chet argued that, just like they have the right to be mad at him for him saying that he won’t get the vaccine, he has "the right not to get that sh*t".
"I wanted to, but my immune system said it’s good, okay, it doesn’t need to be tampered with," he said. "Let’s be real. 99 percent of you mother*ckers wouldn’t use a shampoo that’s not FDA approved, but you’re willing to get some experimental government injection."
He further claimed that “there’s more evidence of UFOs being real than that vaccine being healthy for you”.
"Aliens are out there, ready for y’all to come get me, let’s get the f*ck out of here!" he added. "Or do I have to show you my vaccine papers?"
Shortly before sharing that video online, Chet posted another video captioned “SUPER IMPORTANT PSA GUYS LETS GET THRU THIS TOGETHER”, which starts with him talking about the importance of getting vaccinated.
"I suggest to all my followers, you guys, set an appointment and get the vaccine first thing," he said before suddenly changing his tone and starting to – "Psych!' B*tch! If it ain't broke don't fix it! I never had COVID. Y'ain't sticking me with that motherf*cking needle! It’s the mother*cking flu! Get over it, okay?! If you’re sick, stay inside."
Both Chet’s parents - actors Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson – caught the coronavirus in March 2020.
