'Silver Alert': Joe Biden Mocked Online as He 'Gets Lost in Bushes' on Way to White House

US President Joe Biden has elicited a barrage of mockery online after a video of him returning to the White House from Delaware emerged on social media.
In the video, the POTUS can be seen approaching the White House as a Secret Service agent ahead of him points towards a sidewalk.
However, Biden then proceeds to walk across the lawn instead of turning to the sidewalk the agent was gesturing at, and successfully navigates his way to the building’s entrance.
Joe Biden just got lost in the bushes on the walk back to the White House pic.twitter.com/URsrMTyRNS— Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) August 10, 2021
A number of social media users who commented on that scene did not seem impressed by the president’s actions, with some joking that he “got lost in the bushes” and even calling his mental faculties into question.
They are pointing for him where to go and he still blows it, he is on fumes....this is not right, full audit NOW. To many questions.— Balboa El Mando (@Mando48782559) August 10, 2021
It’s the dementia...— urby_urby (@urby_urby) August 10, 2021
Our POTUS, ladies and gentlemen. pic.twitter.com/aeOgiEY9Qv— JackBurton1 (@burton1_jack) August 10, 2021
Silver Alert— TJ (@tjtoto) August 10, 2021
There were also those, however, who argued that there apparently was something blocking the sidewalk where the agent was pointing, explaining why Biden ended up taking a detour.
Hes walking around pallets? This is so dishonest.— Chris Aldmon (@AldmonChris) August 11, 2021
Actually it looks like something is blocking the sidewalk. Sorry, I don't like potato head either but you can see some stuff on the sidewalk when the video first starts on the sidewalk behind him.— DROP (@webtheplanet) August 10, 2021
Give me a break. They’re clearly doing some work to the path, as indicated by the pavers blocking the beginning. The secret service agent said something to him and pointing at the sidewalk, so he followed him. You must be drinking again Ronnie.— Laura Kerr (@LockKerrUp) August 10, 2021
