01:45 GMT11 August 2021
    Rachel Uchitel arrives at Perez Hilton's birthday party on Saturday March 27, 2010, in Los Angeles

    'I've Had It': Rachel Uchitel Reveals Details of Her $8 Million, Post-Affair NDA With Tiger Woods

    © AP Photo / Katy Winn
    by
    111
    Earlier this year, HBO released "Tiger," a two-part documentary on the life of 15-time major winner Tiger Woods. The HBO special included an exclusive interview with Rachel Uchitel, a former overseer of VIP operations for Tao Asian Bistro and Nightclub, who rose to infamy after it was revealed in 2009 that Woods had an affair with her.

    Months after the premiere of HBO's "Tiger," Uchitel revealed in a new interview with the New York Times that Woods' legal team is now accusing her of violating a more than 30-page, $8 million non-disclosure agreement (NDA) regarding details of their notorious affair. 

    "His lawyers are saying, 'We want all your text messages and here’s the price,'" she recalled of the deal, "and you’re like 'screw you' and you move into deal-maker mode and all of a sudden, it’s the rest of your life." 

    According to Uchitel, the deal ultimately cost her the right to defend herself against the onslaught of attacks against her character that continue to this day, 12 years after news of Woods' affair broke headlines.

    Per the NDA, she was restricted from "directly or indirectly, verbally or otherwise" discussing the golf star's "lifestyle, proclivities, customs, private conduct, fitness, habits, sexual matters, familial matters" and other associated topics. Famed women's rights attorney Gloria Allred represented Uchitel during this time. 

    The NDA also expressed that Uchitel could not discuss that she entered into the agreement. 

    She explained that she agreed to be interviewed for the HBO documentary back in 2019 because she "wanted for once to be the one to narrate my story." 

    During her sit-down for the special, which did not involve Woods himself, Uchitel detailed that the golf star would beg her to come to his tournaments because he "needed me." She also claimed that he "unplug" from the pressures of life when he was around her. 

    Uchitel also claimed that, during their last meeting, Woods urged her to "get as much as you can" via the NDA with his legal team.  

    According to her account to the New York Times, Uchitel was initially set to receive $5 million upfront from the agreement, and annual $1 million payments over the next three years.

    However, Uchitel claimed that she only initially pocketed $2 million after she paid associated taxes and Allred's fee, which by itself was around $1 million.

    Furthermore, when it came time for the annual payments, she never received the funds. Uchitel believes this may have been because of her appearance on on Season Four of VH1's "Celebrity Rehab with Dr. Drew" for her struggles with both alcohol and opioids.

    Uchitel's financial troubles led her to file for Chapter 7 bankruptcy, reporting a monthly income of $2,000 in child support and around $3,400 in unemployment benefits. 

    She specifically told the Times that Michael Holtz, one of Woods' lawyers, has threatened to put her in financial ruin. 

    "'If you get a job, I'll come after your wages. If you get married, I'll go after your joint bank account. I will come after you for the rest of your life,'" she said, recounting a conversation that occurred prior to the January release of the HBO documentary. 

    "I’ve had it with NDAs," Uchitel told the outlet. 

    Tiger Woods, infidelity, adultery, cheating, golf
