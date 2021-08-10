Twitter in Flames as Flashbacks of 'Cuomosexual' Celebrities Praising NY Governor Resurface

The term "Cuomosexual" emerged in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, when many observers, including celebrities, praised New York Governor Andrew Cuomo's COVID-19 response. A year after, however, it turns out that this is another thing that did not age well.

As the news of New York Governor Andrew Cuomo's resignation over the sexual harassment scandal remains a hot topic, many people online had some flashbacks about how Cuomo, who now faces intense backlash, was once an object of adoration and desire.

The latter is no exaggeration, as back in 2020 when the coronavirus pandemic had only begun to ravage the world and the US in particular, some people literally branded themselves "Cuomosexuals" in a way to show their respect for the NY governor's handling of the pandemic in its early stages.

Now Cuomo, who is accused of sexually harassing his female employees, does not enjoy the same affection, and neither do those who formerly identified as "Cuomosexuals", among them celebrities like Stephen Colbert, Trevor Noah, Ellen DeGeneres and Randy Rainbow. The latter released a music video for the "Cuomosexual" song back at the time.

Trevor Noah and Ellen Degeneres being Cuomosexuals lmaopic.twitter.com/gHvbnF0EEF — President-Elect Toguro (@ComradeToguro) August 10, 2021

"Fully Cuomo sexual."



"You're more of a national sex symbol."



"You set the example."



"You came across so honest."



Remember forever how creepy celebs like Trevor Noah ignored nursing home deaths and propped up serial sexual harasser Andrew Cuomo. pic.twitter.com/aTqdVEtuKx — 🐺 (@LeighWolf) August 10, 2021

​Many netizens could not help but grin at how the entire "sex symbol" thing aged.

Tough day to be a Cuomosexual — Greg Price (@greg_price11) August 10, 2021

so the cuomosexual t-shirts reeeeeeeeally didnt age well — Jessica Smetana (@jessica_smetana) August 10, 2021

hell yeah, i’m a Cuomosexual…



…a Cuomosexual harassment pic.twitter.com/D7BK4G411N — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) August 3, 2021

awesome, my CUOMOSEXUAL t-shirt finally arrived! Now to take a big sip of coffee and check the news — Erik Strobl 🌹 🦝 (@erikstrobl) August 3, 2021

​Some people have jokingly came up with another "sexual orientation" for themselves.

covering up my "cuomosexual" tattoo with an even larger "deblasbian" — dan chamberlain (@amfmpm) August 10, 2021

​Among those who could call their "coming out" off is Trevor Noah, the host of "The Daily Show", who earlier joked about how he put "Cuomosexual" on his Tinder profile.

Reacting to the waves of critical comments online after the resurfacing of Noah's old statements about Cuomo, "The Daily Show" took to Twitter to take a look at some other archives as well, revealing how the comedian mocked himself for praising the NY governor after the sexual harassment allegations emerged.

People are questioning The Daily Show's earlier coverage of Andrew Cuomo. We checked our archives and couldn't find any problems. pic.twitter.com/eUDdQUCb5a — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) March 2, 2021

​Cuomo announced that he will resign from his position within 14 days. The embattled politician, however, continues to reject claims that he sexually harassed multiple women, asserting that the accusations are "politically motivated".