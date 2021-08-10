Messi's Son Lauded Online After Delivering Sharp Retort to Fan

Thiago, the eight-year-old son of Argentinian football legend Lionel Messi, has earned the praise of social media after his interaction with a cheeky Barca fan.
According to The Daily Star, the exchange occurred on Monday when fans gathered outside Messi’s family home in Barcelona where the footballer was "enjoying a pool party with friends and family, including former Barca team mate Luis Suarez."
“Where is Messi? We are going to laugh at him," one of the fans told Thiago.
"And I am going to laugh at your father?" he replied.
Leo Messi and his family were still at home in Barcelona 1 hour ago. 🏠🇪🇸— PSGhub (@PSGhub) August 9, 2021
A Barcelona fan said that they will laugh at Leo Messi and Leo’ son Thiago responded: "And I'm going to laugh at your father" 😂😂
pic.twitter.com/2UTHlBStga
A number of social media users seemed to approve of Messi’s son’s actions, lauding him for his conduct.
Thiago after saying that pic.twitter.com/chQPDu7F81— can't ratio no more dead inside (@GriziCule_LM10) August 9, 2021
Love the fact that Messi's kids are badasses pic.twitter.com/YRqY4GXFEv— Ankit Sinha (@Filmfabulist) August 9, 2021
Honestly though, how jobless are you to show up at Messi's house just to try to laugh at him? Way to go Thiago though for putting that waste of fresh air in the mud.— MessiGOA7 #LM7 (@MessiGOA7) August 9, 2021
A longtime FC Barcelona player, Messi parted ways with the club last week due to "financial and structural obstacles".
On Tuesday it was revealed that the footballer is joining PSG.
