London’s Tower Bridge Got Stuck Open… and the Internet is Loving It

Several incidents have occurred on the bridge since it was opened in 1894. However, reports say the last time the bascules got stuck was in 2005 when UK authorities introduced a computer system to operate the structure.

London’s Tower Bridge has got stuck open. According to local media, the famous landmark was expected to be put in operation this afternoon to allow a large wooden ship through. A spokesman for the City of London asked pedestrians and drivers to avoid the area.

I was eatng in the shard and notice this pic.twitter.com/N9iGy7gcZD — Karl Brocker (@THEMIND1972) August 9, 2021

​The news went viral instantly and prompted a flood of jokes and memes, because - as the saying goes - when life gives you lemons, one opens Photoshop and makes hilarious memes...

(WARNING: the following pictures could cause viewers to forget their woes and may result in uncontrollable fits of laughter).

Although the authorities said the incident was caused by a "technical failure", users thought that there may another issue.

​Critics of UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson used the moment to take a jab at the politician.

​Others saw a deeper meaning in the incident.

​One might be prompted to say: "Instead of laughing these jokers should try to come up with a solution." Well, don’t worry. They did. Sort of…

​And thrill-seekers would love this idea.

​Girl Power!

​After winning 2020 European Football Championship Italian defender Giorgio Chiellini should retire and deal with really important issues…