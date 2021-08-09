London’s Tower Bridge Got Stuck Open… and the Internet is Loving It

London’s Tower Bridge has got stuck open. According to local media, the famous landmark was expected to be put in operation this afternoon to allow a large wooden ship through. A spokesman for the City of London asked pedestrians and drivers to avoid the area.
I was eatng in the shard and notice this pic.twitter.com/N9iGy7gcZD— Karl Brocker (@THEMIND1972) August 9, 2021
The news went viral instantly and prompted a flood of jokes and memes, because - as the saying goes - when life gives you lemons, one opens Photoshop and makes hilarious memes...
(WARNING: the following pictures could cause viewers to forget their woes and may result in uncontrollable fits of laughter).
Although the authorities said the incident was caused by a "technical failure", users thought that there may another issue.
— Matthew Highton (@MattHighton) August 9, 2021
— Mystic Womble ? (@LastWomble) August 9, 2021
— LOTNA 💙 (@lotna_london) August 9, 2021
Critics of UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson used the moment to take a jab at the politician.
— Nemo (@i_nautilus) August 9, 2021
Others saw a deeper meaning in the incident.
— Yoti (@getyoti) August 9, 2021
One might be prompted to say: "Instead of laughing these jokers should try to come up with a solution." Well, don’t worry. They did. Sort of…
— Born Justice 36zero° B.Cosmic🌟7 (@hornofafrica251) August 9, 2021
And thrill-seekers would love this idea.
— Cooking With Grief Podcast (@CookinWithGrief) August 9, 2021
Girl Power!
— Jeremy Taylor (@JezTaylorUK) August 9, 2021
After winning 2020 European Football Championship Italian defender Giorgio Chiellini should retire and deal with really important issues…
— James Moran (@Jpjm1964) August 9, 2021
