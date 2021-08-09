NYT Reporter Under Fire for Defending 'Sophisticated, Vaccinated' Crowd at Obama's Birthday Party

Barack Obama has landed in hot water after his grand plans to celebrate his 60th birthday were revealed by the media. He originally wanted to host a 500-guest get-together, served by 200 staff, but had to scrap some of his plans due to much criticism and the spread of the Delta strain of the coronavirus.

New York Times White House correspondent Annie Karni has faced much flak on social media after apparently dismissing concerns over ex-President Barack Obama's maskless birthday bash over the weekend.

Karni claimed that the star-studded celebration on Martha's Vineyard, where the ex-POTUS himself was seen maskless, was a gathering of a "sophisticated, vaccinated" crowd, and guests were "following all the safety precautions".

The remark, which was aired on CNN, triggered an avalanche of outrage on social media instantaneously, with many, including journalist Glenn Greenwald, pointing out that all the concerns about vaccinated people passing the Delta variant of the coronavirus to the unvaccinated had seemingly disappeared at Obama's jamboree.

Yes, it's a pandemic and a crisis, but let the sophisticated people have their fun! — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) August 8, 2021

​​Some mockingly suggested that the virus never targets "sophisticated" people:

Of course viruses don’t attack sophisticated people, Muffy! 🦠 https://t.co/l50zvvLZYG — Harmeet K. Dhillon (@pnjaban) August 8, 2021

I guess from now on, the virus will be asking if you've read War and Peace before it infects you. If you are sophisticated enough to have read it, you'll get a pass. — Mehdi Farbod (@Mehdi_Farbod) August 8, 2021

Oh that explains it. As long as you are rich and sophisticated, you are safe from Covid. All the rest of us lower level citizens must practice social distancing. — Lain C (@LainC14) August 8, 2021

Another Twitterian made a reference to the notorious nickname Hillary Clinton, the then-Democratic presidential nominee, came up with to describe half of Donald Trump's supporters.

As opposed to the unvaccinated basket of deplorables? — Fweedom isn’t on a switch (@TuneLuvr) August 8, 2021

Karni made an attempt to clarify the remark, saying the word "sophisticated" was a direct quote from one of the residents she spoke to.

"Watch the full clip. The Q was, what do people on the island think of the party? The A was me summarizing views of ppl I spoke with: some are upset, + others think the concerns about it are overblown. 'Sophisticated crowd' was from a quote in the story", Karni tweeted.

Watch the full clip.



The Q was, what do people on the island think of the party? The A was me summarizing views of ppl I spoke with: some are upset, + others think the concerns about it are overblown. "Sophisticated crowd" was from a quote in the story:https://t.co/IZTRj6kU2H https://t.co/IWJbbF4CnJ — Annie Karni (@anniekarni) August 8, 2021

Obama's birthday party was originally set to host 500 people but was subsequently "scaled down" after he faced criticism for planning a big celebration amid a surge in COVID-19 cases and the spread of the more contagious Delta variant.