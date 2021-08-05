Netizens Bemused as Kamala Harris to Carry 'America is Back' Message to Vietnam

US Vice President Kamala Harris has caused a stir online after her office’s statement on her upcoming visit to Vietnam and Singapore.
"Her trip will build on the Biden-Harris administration's message to the world: America is back," the VP’s office said.
Quite a few netizens, however, seemed quick to recall the US’ disastrous military campaign in Vietnam that ended nearly five decades ago.
Congratulation!— Billy Hui (@BillyHui82) August 5, 2021
Vietnam.
"America is back to you " said Vice President Kamala
Harris.
"The scar is healed and the pain is forgotten !" pic.twitter.com/tWCfwRY1bu
Not sure saying "America is back" in Vietnam sends the best message— legal observer (@legalobserver1) August 3, 2021
I'm sure the Vietnamese people are super excited to hear that America is back.— Gert B. Frobe (@ThumblessGrasp) August 3, 2021
August 3, 2021
Oh goodie! Now to take a big drink of coffee and google what America was up to there before!— Anastasia Fennec (@AnastasiaFennec) August 3, 2021
Some also made some rather unflattering suggestions for Harris’ trip.
Can't we just leave her there?— J Louis W (@maddhermit) August 4, 2021
August 4, 2021
And there were also those who wondered aloud whether the statement was intended as a threat.
Given that Vietnam is closer to China (not just geographically), this does read as a threat.— D.M. Voan (@the_El_Daoud) August 4, 2021
Is it intended as a threat? WTF?— Jason Kishineff is a Rabid Anti-Imperialist. (@kishineff) August 4, 2021
