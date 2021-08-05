Zuckerberg is 'Enemy of the State' Who 'Doesn't Give a Sh*t About US', Filmmaker Claims

American filmmaker Ken Burns offered a rather unfavourable opinion of Facebook CEO and founder Mark Zuckerberg, during his recent appearance on The New York Times’ “Sway” podcast.
Branding Zuckerberg “an enemy of the state”, Burns insisted that the social media mogul does not care about the United States, and expressed hope that the Facebook founder ends up in jail in the future.
"This is an enemy of the state, and I mean the United States of America. He doesn’t give a sh*t about us, the United States," he said as quoted by Fox News. "He knows he can transcend it. He can get away to any place. And so it’s just about filthy lucre, that’s it."
Burns also slammed Sheryl Sandberg, Facebook Chief Operating Officer, saying: "Because these people — and Sheryl is complicit — the Nuremberg of this, is if it ever happens, which it won’t, will be pretty interesting."
"The way that we’ve been able to temporise and say, ‘Oh, it’s okay, we’ll just go a little bit further,’ right?" he added.
Last month, Sophie Zhang, an ex-data scientist who worked for Facebook as part of the 'fake engagement' management team, called out the social media network over its alleged failure to address fake accounts, misinformation, and manipulation in different countries on multiple occasions.
Facebook also came under fire from the Biden administration who accused the platform of failing to tackle a spread of misinformation regarding coronavirus vaccines.
All comments
Show new comments (0)