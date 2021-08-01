Billie Eilish in Hot Water Over Saying 'Hi Israel' For Album Promo

Having released her second album, 'Happier Than Ever', earlier in the week, American pop music icon Billie Eilish has moved to the global promotion phase, with fans excited about the new songs. However, not everyone appeared to share the sentiment.

In a new promotional video, singer Billie Eilish greeted Israeli listeners and touted her new album 'Happier Than Ever', with a clip shared by MTV Israel. However, her message beginning with "Hi, Israel" appeared to have triggered a wave of hate and criticism online, with netizens accusing Eilish of being "Zionist".

"Hi Israel, I’m so excited that my new album, Happier Than Ever, is out now. Swipe up to listen it", appeared to be the line that has put Eilish on the verge of being cancelled by some.

The teenage pop music star was bombarded with reactions online, with users, as usual, divided. While some insulted and slammed the singer, others wondered how could one use album promotional for a foreign market as a political statement.

Billie Eilish said "Hi Israel" in a generic localized ad promoting her new album, and all the lunatics on Twitter losing their mind, "She supports Israel, a Zionist”. It’s hilarious! No, she just selling her new album, you pathetic snowflakes losers. pic.twitter.com/TmAFQE6VZZ — Assaf Chriqui (@AssafChriqui) July 31, 2021

​Some folks suggested that Eilish "educate herself", and that it should have been "occupied Palestinian land, not Israel". For some, the singer's promotional clip turned out to be heartbreaking.

makes sense why so many celebs are so quiet on palestine...they have ties to Israel and benefit from the occupation...sickening to see this happening — GET VACCINATED (@blkgrlmagicc) July 31, 2021

just saw billie eilish say hi israel. heart been broken too many times iii — mads⁷ (@yoongirasgullah) August 1, 2021

So Billie eilish has dedicated her new album to Israel?? I'm done with her — Bingel daddy😍 (@sultanardo) August 1, 2021

​A lot of netizens rose to defend Eilish, however, arguing that marketing and promotion should not be associated with politics, and accusing her critics of anti-semitism.

Billie Eilish saying the word “Israel” is not a political statement omg lol — Julia Jassey 🕊 (@juliajassey) August 1, 2021

billie eilish didn't do anything wrong, she just wanted her fans all over the world to enjoy her album. it doesn't mean she supports israel nor palestine, it's not political. — in love with my future ≷ michael (@notgodga) July 30, 2021

Billie Eilish not hating Israel makes me happy.



I stan a queen. 👑 — 𝕽𝖆𝖋𝖆𝖊𝖑𝖑𝖆 𝕲𝖚𝖓𝖟 👽✨ (@DiscoxBloodbath) July 31, 2021

Not y’all actually cancelling Billie eilish for saying hello israel. Careful your antisemetism and performative activism is showing :) — dea💕 (@deannaleigh_) July 31, 2021

Wait… Billie Eilish said “Hi, Israel,” in Ivrit … with some translation service and that’s why everyone is mad? That’s the whole story? — Debra (@honig_debra) August 1, 2021

Billie Eilish: "Hi Israel."



AZs: "Billie is literally a racist Zionist who kills Palestinian children." — Sam Duncan (@samslamdunk) July 31, 2021

​In the music industry, it is a common practice for artists to address certain countries when promoting new releases or shows. Occasionally, a savvy celebrity will speak in the local language.

Eilish has not commented on the backlash.