'Sir, There's Something on Your Chin': Biden Receives Ticklish Note During Meeting, Goes Viral

"Joe Biden and his cards at pressers" is perhaps one of social media users' favorite genres of viral discussion. The 46th US president has been mocked and criticized for using "cheat cards" during press conferences, but this time the card was from a staffer and did not have any key points on it. Or maybe just one.

During a Friday meeting on American western wildfires, US President Joe Biden received a card with a caption from a staffer that read "Sir, there's something on your chin", and the way he immediately rubbed his chin and shoved whatever was there in his mouth after reading the note made waves on social media.

The bizarre incident occurred as US Vice President Kamala Harris was discussing the ongoing US wildfire crisis with officials. Biden took a moment to check out the note he received from an aide and was caught on camera.

The resulting footage showed that POTUS rubbed his chin and then licked his lips, raising eyebrows online and prompting users to unwillingly brainstorm on what could have been on his face and so tasty.

President @JoeBiden holds a card handed to him by an aide that reads “Sir, there is something on your chin” while meeting with governors to discuss wildfire prevention on the White House Campus in Washington, Friday, July 30, 2021. (@AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) @POTUS @AP_Images pic.twitter.com/uvjgsmQtnU — Andrew Harnik (@andyharnik) July 30, 2021

​​One user appeared to have made his research.

There was something on his chin pic.twitter.com/63G3AV6WEN — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) July 30, 2021

Some suggested that there was a lot more that the aide could have done for Biden to avoid embarrassment, with others arguing that they would love to have such a helpful aide.

​Others questioned their own life choices.

​Of course, whenever someone online calls out Biden for something embarrassing or weird, they immediately get a response from those willing to pique Trump.

​Previously, Biden has been ridiculed for the mere fact of using cheat sheets during pressers, while also receiving mockery for his frequent verbal gaffes. In his most recent one, the president on Wednesday confused former US President Barack Obama with another US president, Donald Trump, immediately calling it "Freudian slip".