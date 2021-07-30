Third Time's the Charm: Britney Spears Hits Internet With Topless Instagram Video

Pop singer Britney Spears has yet again teased her followers with a video of herself posing topless. In the clip, which was posted on Instagram, the music star is standing motionless, covering her breasts with her hands, and looking up in the sky. Fans in the comments section expressed their support, encouraging Spears, while others stressed that the latest video was concerning and suggesting that Britney may need some help.

The music star is going through a fierce legal battle as she is trying to remove her father as a legal guardian after 13 years of living under a conservatorship. The latter has been making decisions about Britney's career and finances over the past decade.

During a hearing in June, she claimed her father has abused her, as he "loved the control to hurt his own daughter". Britney also pleaded that she "wanted her life back", saying she had been hospitalised against her will.

In her standoff with her father, the singer declared that she would not be "performing on any stages" with her dad "handling" what she wears, says, or does.