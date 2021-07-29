Olympic Village ‘Overpopulated’ With Tinderians From Around The World, Report Says

One of the most popular dating apps has a commercial option, Tinder Passport, that enables users to change their true location and choose whatever region across the world they want to represent a location. The splash function has appeared to show dramatic results at previous Olympic competitions.

Tinder users have launched an open season on Olympian athletes, activating Tinder Passport, a paid feature that's available with Tinder Plus. By that they virtually move to the Olympic Village in Tokyo, the Daily Mail reported on Thursday.

The option is usually used when Tinderians travel or move, but some “sport-obsessed” users have made good use of it. In particular, New York comedian Reed Kavner posted a viral video in TikTok in which he explained the details.

“I paid for Tinder Plus so I can swipe in the Olympic Village and date an Olympian,” he said. “I've only matched with one Olympian on Tinder. We haven't chatted, but I'll still count that as a success.”

According to Kavner, he had a “fun exchange with Katerine Savard, the Canadian swimmer in my video, on TikTok” and “she's been a very good sport about all of this.” His video gained over 6.5 million views and other bloggers have caught on the idea.

Speaking to Business Insider, Kavner said that he “always looking for fun and weird and unexpected ways to use technology” as it’s “behind a lot of the comedy work” he does.

“I've used Tinder's Passport feature for its intended use, and I thought it was interesting that they let you set your location to not just a city or a neighborhood, but you can drop a pin on a precise spot on the map,” he noted.

The Olympic Games is not only a top-ranked sporting event, but also a place with a large concentration of young and fit people from all over the world. According to BBC, Tinder reported a 1,850 percent increase in Tinder Passport use during the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in South Korea, an all-time record. Korean organizers at the time deployed a record-breaking number of condoms for athletes as well, around 110,000.