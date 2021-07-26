'Not a Contest': Musk Says Computers' Accuracy Surpasses That of Humans

Famous tech entrepreneur Elon Musk recently lauded the prowess of modern technology, saying that “computers are absurdly more accurate than humans.”
The SpaceX and Tesla founder dropped this remark while responding to a tweet featuring a video of a robot scoring basketball shots at the Tokyo Olympics with uncanny precision.
“How long would it take for a human to render even one frame of a modern video game at low res?” Musk inquired. “The computer will do high res at 120 frames per second. Not a contest.”
Computers are absurdly more accurate than humans.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 26, 2021
Musk's tweet evoked a somewhat mixed reaction on social media; while some users agreed with him, others argued that in some cases humans surpass machines.
An average intelligent computer will seem like superhuman intelligence to us humans. Perfect memory and accuracy is scary.— Cole Adam Davis (@COLEADAMDAVIS) July 26, 2021
They can’t compare to the human mind though.— LiquidSeahorse 🌙 (@liquidseahorse) July 26, 2021
Yeah but humans can dream and create things on their own. Is there any computer that can something like that do that without producing some incredibly shambolic results with even the most advanced deep learning algorithms out there?— Sebastian Castellanos (@Sebasti66855537) July 26, 2021
Just a different set of skills, humans are not really good at rendering that’s one of the reasons why computers exist, they were literally made to be accurate and solve problems with more efficiency, definitely not a contest.— Your friendly neighbour. (@Friendly_Peep) July 26, 2021
A number of people also pointed out that machines, no matter how efficient, are still made by humans.
Computers are only as accurate as humans make them to be. @elonmusk— Dami Adekola (@StarBoy_09) July 26, 2021
We make them 🤔— Sarah (@Sarah_k8_0420) July 26, 2021
Previously, Musk warned that one day artificial intelligence may become more dangerous than nuclear weapons and could threaten humanity.
