23:36 GMT25 July 2021
    A bubble-like vessel washed ashore in Florida on July 24, 2021.

    Just Another Day in Florida: Man Washes Ashore in Hamster Wheel-Like Vessel, Tried to Reach NY

    Viral
    A lover of walking on water, who is reportedly identified as Reza Baluchi of Central Florida, told the local news that he was attempting to go from Florida to Bermuda in his floating "bubble" craft, or sail north up the coast to New York, to collect money for charity.

    Yet another Florida man decided to do something amazing... and failed. On Saturday morning, a man washed up inside a bubble-like craft after an apparent effort to walk, or more likely run, on water.

    The Flagler County Sheriff's Office stated in a post on Facebook that deputies responded to complaints from concerned individuals who saw a suspicious sailboat on the beach in the Hammock area. The lone captain and seafarer of the vessel was discovered safe and sound inside, with no injuries.

    He told officials he set out for New York from the St. Augustine region, north-eastern Florida, before running into "complications" that forced him to return to shore, according to the sheriff's office.
    "I will show people anything you want to do, do it. Don't listen to anyone. Chase your dreams," the failed conqueror of the seas told Fox Orlando. "My goal is to not only raise money for homeless people, raise money for the Coast Guard, raise money for the police department, raise money for the fire department."

    And the outlet states this is by far not the first attempt by Baluchi to leave Florida by sea, and it seems that every time his adventure ends early with the need for special services to rescue the traveler. He reportedly needed to be rescued from a Hydro bubble near St. Augustine in 2014. And in 2016, he had to be rescued from a Hydro pod off the coast of Jupiter on his second attempt.

    "I’ll never give up my dream. They stop me four or five times but I never give up," Baluchi assured.

    The Coast Guard was sent to the scene after officers discovered the vessels, the sheriff's office said, to determine if the vessel and its occupants fulfilled maritime safety regulations.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
