'Twins': Amanda Seyfried Lookalike Takes TikTok by Storm

TikTok influencer Rou has gained over 127,400 followers and 3.8 million likes on the platform after sharing a clip where she mimmicks Hollywood star Amanda Seyfried. One of the videos double-mimicking the film star has gathered 1.1 million views, while the most watched post on TikTok bagged Rou more than three million views.
Netizens have been stunned by the glittering similarity between the two. Some fans even confessed they thought they had stumbled across the real Amanda while they were simply scrolling through their feed. Other comments suggest Rou 'must be related' to the actress, with some users even calling the pair 'twins'.
Netizens were also quick to compare the newly-emerged TikTok celebrity to Australian actress Phoebe Tonkin, Norwegian model Kristine Frosted and Perth-born model and actress Gemma Ward.
