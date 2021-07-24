Oops, I Did It Again: Britney Spears Shares New Spicy Topless Photo

Pop idol Britney Spears shared a topless photo on her Instagram on Friday, wearing only denim cut-off shorts while covering her breasts with her hands. Spears' boyfriend Sam Asghari commented on the photo, saying: "I'm sooo lucky".
The singer, however, deleted the spicy picture - only to reupload it a bit later, apparently, with another filter.
Spears posted another naked photo earlier this month, depicting her from the back.
The singer has been under conservatorship since 2008, when she struggled with a public mental breakdown. Duirng a hearing in June, she claimed her father has abused her, as he "loved the control to hurt his own daughter". Britney also said she "wanted her life back", saying that she had been hospitalised against her will.
A Los Angeles judge, however, denied the request to remove Jamie Spears from her conservatorship.
