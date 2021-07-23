Major US Media Websites, Including WaPo, Fox, and Even Teen Vogue, Invaded by Hardcore Porn Ads

Though it is entirely clear what led the videos to appear on the media websites, the probable explanation is that all embedded videos of now-defunct Vidme showed the porn site and its content instead of the original videos.

Graphic porn videos have emerged on media websites all across the spectrum, including such respectable news outlets as the Washington Post, New York magazine, Vanity Fair, and even Teen Vogue.

5 Star HD Porn's main page, the company that now reportedly owns the former domain of Vidme, a video hosting project that shut down in 2017, has replaced videos once displaying commercials and news headlines with hardcore pornography.

As a result, non-pornographic websites began to show all kinds of sexual intercourse. It could possibly be a marketing ploy, some figured, as 5 Star HD Porn does not appear to be very popular, based on the low number of video views on its homepage.

good morning! hardcore porn has been retroactively embedded in news websites all around the world, including the washington post, teen vogue and... australia's very own herald sun pic.twitter.com/vZtsbskE2y — Zac Crellin (@zacrellin) July 22, 2021

Uhh why does @washingtonpost site have "5 star HD porn" as ads... (Yes scrolling down would show a bunch of NSFW video thumbnails 🙃) https://t.co/KqrV9XlIEY pic.twitter.com/JeSoYCpPrS — BinHong Lee (@binhonglee) July 22, 2021

​Among the titles presented to the respectable readers of reputable news sources were "Bottoms Up Brianna," "Naughty Spy Girls Part 2," and "Marsha and Megan Make a Mean Team," of the "safe for work" ones.

Since this incident has affected numerous sites and many articles, social media users saved the moments on screenshots and shared their impressions of the unexpected combination of news and carnal pleasures.

the future of media is hardcore porn ads, im glad the washington post has finally realised this — Lav Baj (@lavosaurus) July 22, 2021

​In addition to the already listed media, Fox Sports, Newsweek, Business Insider, Vanity Fair and the Kotaku gaming magazine, and dozens more, have gotten between the porn site millstones.

Haha oh no. Teen Vogue was not spared. pic.twitter.com/B8uTrqJesO — Will Porter (@TheWillPorter) July 22, 2021

This is amazing.



Someone sent me a DM about @Kotaku having hardcore porn ads, and upon verification, well…https://t.co/4l9QNc15SB pic.twitter.com/6l3kwyOumJ — Sophia (HaRMful SaTiRe) Narwitz (@SophNar0747) July 22, 2021

oh i didn’t expect to see balls quite like this https://t.co/agvXgRUzU7 pic.twitter.com/5yROh9FKk6 — DOXIE 🌻 (@dox_gay) July 22, 2021

​As of Thursday evening, it seemed that an absolute majority of the outlets had overcome the invasion of porn on their fiefdoms, and the explicit ads no longer appear on pages not intended for them.

The website embeds feature, just like those used in this article, is already quite old. Most social media platforms now allow users to embed their content, for instance, Twitter first allowed embeds in 2012, while Facebook, Snapchat, YouTube, and Instagram all allow some sort of embedding.