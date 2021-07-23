Register
23 July 2021
    Erotic lips

    Major US Media Websites, Including WaPo, Fox, and Even Teen Vogue, Invaded by Hardcore Porn Ads

    Viral
    by
    Though it is entirely clear what led the videos to appear on the media websites, the probable explanation is that all embedded videos of now-defunct Vidme showed the porn site and its content instead of the original videos.

    Graphic porn videos have emerged on media websites all across the spectrum, including such respectable news outlets as the Washington Post, New York magazine, Vanity Fair, and even Teen Vogue.

    5 Star HD Porn's main page, the company that now reportedly owns the former domain of Vidme, a video hosting project that shut down in 2017, has replaced videos once displaying commercials and news headlines with hardcore pornography.

    As a result, non-pornographic websites began to show all kinds of sexual intercourse. It could possibly be a marketing ploy, some figured, as 5 Star HD Porn does not appear to be very popular, based on the low number of video views on its homepage.

    ​Among the titles presented to the respectable readers of reputable news sources were "Bottoms Up Brianna," "Naughty Spy Girls Part 2," and "Marsha and Megan Make a Mean Team," of the "safe for work" ones.

    Since this incident has affected numerous sites and many articles, social media users saved the moments on screenshots and shared their impressions of the unexpected combination of news and carnal pleasures.

    ​In addition to the already listed media, Fox Sports, Newsweek, Business Insider, Vanity Fair and the Kotaku gaming magazine, and dozens more, have gotten between the porn site millstones.

    ​As of Thursday evening, it seemed that an absolute majority of the outlets had overcome the invasion of porn on their fiefdoms, and the explicit ads no longer appear on pages not intended for them.

    The website embeds feature, just like those used in this article, is already quite old. Most social media platforms now allow users to embed their content, for instance, Twitter first allowed embeds in 2012, while Facebook, Snapchat, YouTube, and Instagram all allow some sort of embedding.

