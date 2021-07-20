Bezos' Flight: Numbers, Records and Social Media Jokes

On 20 July, American billionaire Jeff Bezos embarked on a suborbital flight aboard the New Shepard launch vehicle built by Blue Origin, the company he founded more than two decades ago.
Three other crew members accompanied Bezos on this first human flight conducted by Blue Origin.
"Best day ever!" Bezos exclaimed when the capsule finally touched down.
Time and Distance
The flight lasted about 10 minutes, with the craft reaching an altitude of about 106km.
Astronauts' Age
The flight apparently set two new records related to the astronauts’ age: Wally Funk, an 82-year old female aviator, became the oldest person to fly into space and another member of Bezos’ crew, 18-year old Oliver Daemen, became the "youngest ever astronaut", according to AFP.
Amusement & Criticism Online
On social media, a number of users seemed eager to poke fun at the flight.
Exclusive first look at Bezos getting ready for the flight today. pic.twitter.com/1Qsdni6AXd— Brad Sams (@bdsams) July 20, 2021
The Blue Origin flight had to be short because Bezos wouldn't let his crewmates take a bathroom break during the trip.— Let It Be... Jake-d (@AtSymbolJake) July 20, 2021
That did not cost Bezos near as much as the 8 minutes with Lauren Sanchez cost him. https://t.co/1tzKQ7TApI— Marty Sanders (@gators34981) July 20, 2021
Anyone else think that the only reason Bezos brought innocent passengers on that flight was to thwart cosmic justice? pic.twitter.com/Soyn34OLqq— Daniel Heath Justice (@justicedanielh) July 20, 2021
And there were also those who compared Bezos’ endeavor with the accomplishments from half a century ago.
The Bezos boost reached an altitude of approximately 350k feet or 66 miles.— southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) July 20, 2021
For comparison, the first manned US space flight by Alan Shepard in 1961—which was also brief and sub-orbital—reached an altitude of roughly 612k feet or 116 miles.
Incredibly excited that some guys did about 1/10 of a thing that a Yuri Gagarin did 60 years ago. https://t.co/VPYwGLShvm— Jacob Bacharach (@jakebackpack) July 20, 2021
