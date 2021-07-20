Not His 'Last Meal': Jeff Bezos Cracks a Joke Ahead of His Space Launch - Video

Speaking to reporters ahead of his impending journey into space, Amazon and Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos seemed in high spirits and
As Bezos was serving food to the reporters, one of them asked him if this was his "last meal".
"Did somebody say ‘last meal’?" the billionaire asked. "I don't think you have to put it that way! Let's talk about it in a different way!"
Surprise delivery from @JeffBezos and his brother Mark and yes, I did ask him if this was his last meal… pic.twitter.com/s2AOpniRnW— Rachel Crane (@RachCrane) July 19, 2021
According to The Sun, in an interview with crewmembers before the launch, Bezos said they believe the flight to be safe.
"I did have friends say, 'why not wait for the second or third flight, why do you have to go now?'" he said. "But we know the vehicle is safe and if it's not safe for me then it's not safe for anyone."
The New Origin’s spacecraft, New Shepard, is expected to lift off at 9:00 a.m. EDT (1300 GMT) on Tuesday, 20 July.
The people set to accompany Bezos on this space trip are his brother Mark, 82-year-old aviation pioneer Wally Funk, and 18-year-old Oliver Daemen, Blue Origin's first paying customer.
