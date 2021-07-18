Messi Sets New Social Media Record With 'Most Popular Instagram Post Ever Posted By Athlete'

Following Argentina’s football triumph at the Copa America 2021, captain Lionel Messi has managed to accomplish a feat of a different sort – this time online.
According to the Daily Mirror, Messi’s Instagram post celebrating Argentina's victory and featuring a photo of him posing with the Copa trophy has become "the most popular Instagram post ever posted by an athlete," accruing over 20.1 million "likes" by 18 July.
"What a beautiful madness! This is unbelievable! Thank you, God! We are the champions!" Messi wrote next to the image, as translated by the newspaper.
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
The previous record was apparently set in 2020 by Cristiano Ronaldo – the Portuguese footballer’s tribute late football legend Diego Maradona garnered several millions "likes."
All comments
Show new comments (0)