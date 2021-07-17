White House's Stance on Social Media Bans for 'Coronavirus Misinformation' Ignites Twitter

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki has apparently managed to cause quite a stir online after she voiced some suggestions about how people responsible for spreading coronavirus “misinformation” on social media should be treated.
"You shouldn't be banned from one platform and not others if you are for providing misinformation out there," Psaki said while talking about "steps social media outlets could take for public health", as Fox News put it.
As the media outlet points out, earlier this week Psaki also revealed that the White House is "in regular touch with social media platforms" regarding the matter of COVID-19 "disinformation".
"Within the Surgeon General's Office, we're flagging posts for Facebook that spread disinformation," she said. "We're working with doctors and medical professionals to connect medical experts with people, who are popular with their audiences with accurate information and boost trusted content. So, we're helping get trusted content out there."
Quite a few social media users, however, did not seem particularly pleased with Psaki’s announcement, some of them citing concerns related to the First Amendment.
While the US regime demands internet freedom in Cuba in an open bid for regime change, the White House boasts about ordering Facebook to remove users for “misinformation,” and says they should be permanently banned from all social media platforms pic.twitter.com/MlD9qmQ8et— Max Blumenthal (@MaxBlumenthal) July 16, 2021
Jen Psaki says if one social media platform bans you, they all should. This is White House directed collusion. pic.twitter.com/DW5cdIruzY— Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) July 16, 2021
President Biden’s White House is teaming up with Big Tech to censor speech. It’s wrong & contrary to your 1st Amendment rights.— Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) July 16, 2021
The American people deserve to know—how much are taxpayers paying for Biden to monitor their personal social media accounts & suppress their voices?
White House announced it is colluding with social media corporations in the censorship of speech protected by the First Amendment.— Ivory Hecker (@IvoryHecker) July 16, 2021
“Congress shall make no law...abridging the freedom of speech....” - First Amendment to the Constitution of the United States pic.twitter.com/IqBPC8SoiX
We went from "mean tweets" to "we're going to delete your Twitter account if you disagree with us"— Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) July 16, 2021
Great job voting for these evil people, America https://t.co/VlHbTmU6Fb
Others wondered aloud how such announcement would’ve been met if it were brought forth by the White House during Trump’s presidency.
Imagine if the Trump White House had announced it would decide what information and what people would be banned from social media websites. There'd probably be riots.— Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) July 16, 2021
"It's OK when we do it."
