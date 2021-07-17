Users Push #DeleteFacebook Hashtag Amid Biden's Stab Against Social Media Platform

Familiar with backlash from conservatives in regard to "shadow-banning" and "silencing" their voices, mainstream social media platforms rarely see this kind of thing from the Democrats, but on Thursday, US President Joe Biden appeared to deliver a rare verbal shot against social media - and received support from many netizens.
"They're killing people", Biden said, responding to a question from a reporter about false and misleading information about coronavirus vaccines on social media. "The only pandemic we have is among the unvaccinated."
Shortly after this remark, hashtag #DeleteFacebook skyrocketed to Twitter trends, with users slamming the social media platform as contributing to misinformation - particularly in light of US Surgeon General Vivek Murthy and White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki earlier taking verbal shots at social media disinformation as well.
#DeleteFacebook, it's dramatically facilitating the spread of COVID and killing people. https://t.co/CvJ4LMRiow— Dr. Jack Brown (@DrGJackBrown) July 16, 2021
About time leaders start speaking the truth loud, clear, and often about FB. #DeleteFacebook https://t.co/X8CS4POHk5— Michael D. Smith (@usncalhoya) July 16, 2021
Psaki: There’s about 12 people who are producing 65% of anti-vaccine misinformation on social media platforms. All of them remain active on Facebook despite some being banned on other platforms including ones that Facebook owns pic.twitter.com/GCyFPUOkqK— Acyn (@Acyn) July 15, 2021
Many attacked other social media platforms.
People are actually tweeting #DeleteFacebook like Twitter isn’t way more toxic— Carlton Upperdine (@carltonupp) July 16, 2021
If you’re going to #DeleteFacebook remember to also #deleteinstagram and #deletewhatsapp otherwise what’s the point?? pic.twitter.com/ynMkjwqwGk— Antonio Smith (@AntonioJASmith) July 16, 2021
Some noted that they had "deleted Facebook" long ago.
I appreciate that misinformation is trending with #DeleteFacebook, but why is #DeleteFacebook even trending?— TombEric 🌊 🏴☠️ 🌵 💉💉 (@tomb_eric) July 16, 2021
Didn't we all do that last summer? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/bfOj2d9to3
According to The Verge, Facebook, following the president's remarks, said that it "will not be distracted by accusations which aren’t supported by the facts."
“The fact is that more than 2 billion people have viewed authoritative information about COVID-19 and vaccines on Facebook, which is more than any other place on the internet. More than 3.3 million Americans have also used our vaccine finder tool to find out where and how to get a vaccine", a Facebook spokesperson said, cited by the outlet. "The facts show that Facebook is helping save lives. Period."
