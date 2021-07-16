Video: Fans Draw Sussex County Miners Into Fight by Throwing Beer at Players

Members of the Sussex Miners baseball got involved in a brawl with fans on Thursday night after a group of spectators threw beer at players while they were sitting in their dugout during a break in the middle of game.
Players from both teams reportedly climbed into the stands to stop the inappropriate behavior and a fight almost broke out.
"By the time University Police arrived, players were already moving back into the dugout and Jackals personnel were in the process of ejecting several fans from the stadium," Andrew Mees, a spokesman from Montclair State University, told the North Jersey.
There were reportedly no injured and police stayed at the stadium until the end of the game. Witnesses tweeted videos of the incident, saying that the cooler players managed to hold the angrier players back.
A literal ‘Malice in the Palace’ style brawl between players and fans in the stands of the NJ Jackals game just broke out while @NjTank99 was judging a hotdog contest on the other side of the stadium.— TJ (RUTGERS) (@TJHitchings) July 16, 2021
Dollar Beer night in independent baseball hits different pic.twitter.com/yBT4qthRAL
