20:57 GMT15 July 2021
    The U.S. Capitol is seen behind a fence with razor wire during sunrise on January 16, 2021 in Washington, DC. After last week's riots at the U.S. Capitol Building, the FBI has warned of additional threats in the nation's capital and in all 50 states. According to reports, as many as 25,000 National Guard soldiers will be guarding the city as preparations are made for the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th U.S. President.

    Twitterians Brainstorm on Who To Do a Coup With, After Trump's Now Viral Punchline

    Earlier in the week, excerpts from an upcoming book 'I Alone Can Fix It' by WaPo reporters emerged, claiming that General Mark Milley and some other US top military officials were concerned that the ex-president, Donald Trump, would attempt a coup after losing the 2020 election.

    After the former US president responded to "coup" claims made by the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley in a new book, Trump denied the assertion in a way that made many uneasy, suggesting that Milley would be the last person he would "do a coup" with.

    "So ridiculous! Sorry to inform you, but an Election is my form of 'coup,' and if I was going to do a coup, one of the last people I would want to do it with is General Mark Milley," Trump said.

    The statement swiftly went viral, with users chuckling at how the former president gave the appearance of actually having mulled a coup if there had been allies who could join him in his devious plans.

    Thinking about O.J.Simpson and his "If I Did It" book, in which he offered hypothetical theories on the murders of his ex-wife and her friend? You're not the only one.

    ​Others went further, offering their own list of partners in crime for a coup endeavor, even taking into consideration fictional characters. Who would be a perfect candidate to collaborate in throwing down a government? Dwight Schrute from "The Office"? The "Scooby-Doo" gang? Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson?

    ​Some apparently dropped out of the competition. Sad!

    ​Earlier in the week, CNN released excerpts from a book titled 'I Alone Can Fix It' written by Washington Post reporters, in which it was said that General Mark Milley thought it possible that Trump could potentially attempt to carry out a coup after his election loss and compared the rhetoric of the former president with that of Nazi leader Adolph Hitler.

