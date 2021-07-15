What's Going On Here? Completely Naked Woman Stuck Between Two Buildings in California - Videos

A completely nude woman got stuck between two industrial buildings in Santa Ana, California on Tuesday, KTLA reported. According to the owner of one of the buildings, the woman was screaming, but initially no one knew where the sounds were coming from. Then, the staff at one building discovered her trapped in a foot-wide gap between the walls crying out for help.
Firefighters continue to breach the wall while keeping an eye on the female and ventilating the area. pic.twitter.com/ZJe6ZyqmmH— OCFA PIO (@OCFA_PIO) July 13, 2021
The rescue services then came to save her from her predicament.
"We're not 100 percent sure how she got there", Orange County Fire Authority (OCFA) Captain Thanh Nguyen told the broadcaster. "Right now that’s a mystery to all of us here".
After a two-hour operation, she was finally rescued, but the backstory behind the bizarre situation remains very unclear. Well, it seems that some mysteries are left unsolved.
All comments
Show new comments (0)