Bull's Eye! Netizens Reckon The Simpsons Predicted Richard Branson's Space Trip

Netizens think that The Simpsons may have shown Virgin Galactic founder Sir Richard Branson, who has just returned to Earth after making a short trip to space, in one of its episodes years ago.
Social media users have dug up video clips from the 20th season of the show which was released in September 2008. One of the episodes, titled 'The Burn and The Bees' shows a male astronaut who bears a striking resemblance to Branson, enjoying zero gravity in a spacecraft.
Netizens are expressing shock at how a cartoon show that was first aired in December 1989, has made so many accurate predictions.
How can The Simpsons show predict every Damn thing? 😯 pic.twitter.com/9wt3uSbiFh— Aditya Kondawar (@aditya_kondawar) July 12, 2021
Other people shared other similarities between the characters who appeared on the cartoon show and how they chimed with real life events.
So true ...check this out .. pic.twitter.com/vUwgoYknw4— Sam..Man... (@slyriddler) July 13, 2021
SIMPSONS KNEW FUTURE! https://t.co/SvBm3stxwk— Akshaye Chopra (@ChopraAkshaye) July 13, 2021
The Simpsons never miss. #RichardBranson pic.twitter.com/St4b7gavHT— king pablo (@mulisathegreat) July 12, 2021
The show Simpsons did it again. They predicted Sir Richard Branson up in space.— 🔥Limited⚡Edition🔥 (@thaigger85) July 14, 2021
Did the Simpsons predict this or did Branson decide to do it because of the Simpsons? pic.twitter.com/PyXyg8Zrcm— Ron Clements (@Ron_Clements) July 12, 2021
Branson flew to the edge of space on 11 July aboard the Virgin Galactic aircraft and experienced several minutes of zero gravity before returning to Earth.
