'You Suck': Mia Khalifa Unleashes Profanity Upon Cuban President Online

Former adult film actress Mia Khalifa has blasted Cuban President Migues Diaz-Canel amid the ongoing protests in the country.
In a video uploaded on Twitter, Khalifa delivered a short, invective-laden speech directed at the Cuban head of state.
"Diaz Canel: fu**** and assh*** and son of a bi***," Khalifa said in Spanish, as translated by The Hill.
In a tweet posted earlier, she also claimed that "Cubans and Lebanese have so much in common": namely, "corrupt leadership and American sanctions that don’t hurt the corrupt leaders, but rather the innocent civilians."
Omg we call the Lebanese President “Bay el Khara.” Cubans and Lebanese have so much in common! Corrupt leadership, and American sanctions that don’t hurt the corrupt leaders, but rather the innocent civilians. https://t.co/o0qvDbkYAt— Mia K. (@miakhalifa) July 9, 2021
And in yet another tweet, in which she tagged Diaz Canel himself, she promptly wrote: "Dude, you f*cking suck."
On Sunday, large protest rallies were held in several cities in Cuba, with protesters complaining about food and medical shortages, and demanding an improvement to economic conditions.
This development comes as the country has been left reeling amid the COVID pandemic.
Diaz-Canel has declared that there's group of people in Cuba “hired by the US government, paid indirectly through US government agencies to organise this kind of demonstrations," and urged his supporters to stage counterprotests.
