AOC Links NYC Subway Flooding With 'Taking Orders From Fossil Fuel Execs,' Divides Online Crowd

US Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has used a recent video of New York's underground flooding to draw attention to a set of proposals known as the Green New Deal, which is designed to tackle climate change and curb greenhouse gas emissions, among other things.
The video shared by the congresswoman on Twitter shows rain water pouring into a subway station this week.
"The Green New Deal, which is a blueprint to create millions of good jobs rebuilding infrastructure to stem climate change & protect vulnerable communities, is unrealistic," AOC tweeted. "Instead we will do the adult thing, which is take orders from fossil fuel execs &make you swim to work."
Her message elicited a somewhat mixed response online; while some agreed with her, many questioned the effectiveness of the Green New Deal.
So, buying solar panels made in China, shutting down nat gas plants in the US (the ones that employ millions in the US), & sending our energy grid back to the Middle Ages (CA is begging people to consume less water, nat gas, & engaging in 3rd world blackouts) is a solution? pic.twitter.com/kaJ98oDeed— Gordon Johnson (@GordonJohnson19) July 8, 2021
The green new deal is cheaper than climate collapse.— Mac 🇵🇸 (@GoodPoliticGuy) July 8, 2021
Climate denial and oil money is linked for obvious reasons. Tax them and use the cash to battle climate change.— The Fully Vaccinated™ GamblingQB (@TheGamblingQB) July 8, 2021
Hurricanes and that kind of weather is the forever the norm in the South. Let’s talk about the contents of batteries and solar panels and how we are using Congo Children to dig up the materials needed for our green new deal, shall we?— jamie sever (@jamiesever5) July 8, 2021
You can spend gazillion other people's dollars on your fantasy, or, you know, fix the drains or something.— Nino (@profa_the_ninja) July 8, 2021
Many were more interested in the video than AOC’s message.
That's madness. Why was the station open? Why were the trains still running?— Sparklecreek (@sparklecreek) July 8, 2021
Genuinely curious; the subway trains still run when the tunnel is half flooded?— Yet Another Chris (@dominion_sc) July 8, 2021
