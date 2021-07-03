Residents Laugh After Painters Misspell Village Name on Wisconsin Water Tower

The Wisconsin village of Plover hired painters to adorn the tower with the village's name, but unfortunately, templates were accidentally reversed, according to FOX47, a local Fox News affiliate.
The village’s name became “Plvoer.”
OOOPSY! Crews had to repaint a water tower in Wisconsin after painters initially misspelled the village’s name as “Plvoer" instead of Plover. pic.twitter.com/k5S4mlzZDK— WKBT News 8 (@news8news) July 2, 2021
Plover's village administrator promised that the error would be fixed by as soon as possible.
Meanwhile, residents quickly reacted in social media to the new village name.
To all my non Wisconsin friends on here they repainted the water tower for Plover, the bottom is what the end result was pic.twitter.com/RkibRO6dg7— Matt Burkard (@burkard20) July 2, 2021
Some people even proposed not correcting the mistake, because it was making so many people laugh.
Honestly, given central Wisconsin's Hungarian heritage, Plvoer is a plausible village name, and at this point it's probably cheaper to just rename the town than repaint the water tower. https://t.co/MA8DIN9VGy— Scott “Vaccine Refusers Are Weirdos" Rogers (@rscottrogers) July 2, 2021
Meanwhile in PLVOER. We may have over served the painting crew on our water tower on Wednesday eve! #Wisconsin #travelwi #supperclub #foodie #discoverwisconsin #oldfashioned #wheresshifty #skyclubsupperclub #FourthofJuly #plover #stevenspointarea pic.twitter.com/8onTAjXO4l— Sky club (@skyclubplover) July 2, 2021
