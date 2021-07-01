'As in GETTR by the P**sy?': Twitterians Mock New 'Gettr' Platform Launched by Trump Team

'Gettr', the "alternative" social media platform created by the Trump team and announced on Thursday, is due to launch on the US Independence Day, 4 July. Some netizens have already had the chance to check the platform out, and are getting interesting results.

On Thursday, the Internet observed a new social media platform, 'Gettr', to be headed by a former spokesman for Donald Trump, Jason Miller. A platform looking similar to Twitter, which ousted Trump in January, it has been touted as promoting "common sense", "freedom of speech" and an online community to "fight cancel culture".

Some who have already had a chance to catch a sneak peek at the platform, however, immediately flocked to Twitter to giggle about it. They detailed many reasons: starting with the name of the new social network and continuing with its contents.

One of the users' favorite jokes was how Gettr appeared to have "copied" almost everything from Twitter... including its treatment of accounts related to Donald Trump.

GETTR went all in on copying Twitter pic.twitter.com/BMVlhXrAss — Dr. Benjamin Braddock (@GraduatedBen) July 1, 2021

So the new Twitter alternative “GETTR” won’t let you take the @‘s of several right-wing personalities to prevent impersonation but the one account they forgot to protect was for the one person they designed the app for pic.twitter.com/S2GjSoCyRe — Matt the Free Palestine Guy 🇵🇸 (@Wanted_Matt) July 1, 2021

Twitter GETTR

App App pic.twitter.com/SjtcrSNn5k — fullvikas (@not_vikash) July 1, 2021

​One user was attentive enough to spot similarities in the code of Gettr and Twitter.

Trumps Gettr website didn't just copy old Twitter posts it hotlinks to Twitter images! pic.twitter.com/848G6zTXuS — zedster (@z3dster) July 1, 2021

​Others could not miss the opportunity to laugh at the name of the platform and offer possible meanings.

As in GETTR by the pussy? https://t.co/PghLZbFRPQ — Kimberley Johnson (@AuthorKimberley) July 1, 2021

GETTR? I don't even know her! https://t.co/amiKG5TGLi — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) July 1, 2021

GETTR is GETTN DRAGD. — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) July 1, 2021

GETTR? They may as well have named their ap MOLESTR. — I Smoked Trump Org Criminal Charges (@BlackKnight10k) July 1, 2021

GETTR = “Give Everything To Trump Republicans” — John Collins 🌊 (@JohnCollins_KP) July 1, 2021

​Some chuckled about how Trump might feel about people mocking Gettr from Twitter, as the latter no longer welcomes the previous US president who has been accused of inciting the deadly 6 January Capitol riot. Trump's involvement in Gettr remains unclear.

Trump watching twitter people making fun of GETTR app on twitter pic.twitter.com/ntAsApEIWh — fullvikas (@not_vikash) July 1, 2021

​Only time will tell if Gettr will manage to become an alternative for what Trump characterizes as the "Radical Left Big Tech" mainstream social media platforms, which, according to conservatives, are "silencing" them and exercising "censorship".