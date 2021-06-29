'Transracial' UK Influencer 'Transitions' to Become 'Korean' After Plastic Surgery

UK-born blogger and influencer Oli London has received a wave of criticism after using 'they/them' pronouns and undertaking over a dozen plastic surgeries to look like K-pop idol Park Jimin, as the former now identifies as 'Korean'.

Non-binary influencer Oli London shared several videos from hospital on Monday, showing the latest changes to their appearance and describing the transition to "finally" become "Korean", as this is how they now seek to identify themself.

“Hey, guys! I’m finally Korean. I’ve transitioned,” London said in one of the videos, admitting that it might be "a little confusing for some". "I’ve been trapped in the wrong body … But finally I’m Korean — I can be myself. And I’m so, so happy."

London also described themself as "transracial", rolling out a Twitter tirade about how the rights of such people should be protected and calling to "STOP TRANSracial Phobia!". They also offered their own "official flag for being a non-binary person who identifies as Korean", a rainbow version of the South Korean flag.

​​Their revelations, however, did not cause much enthusiasm among netizens, many of whom condemned the influencer for attempting to view a nationality as a persona, and argued that one cannot "become Korean" as a result of plastic surgery.

Many suggested that London should seek help, wondering whether their "transition" could stem from a mental illness.

You doing irreversible damage to yourself, you look uncanny, and you obviously need help . Im not trying to make fun of someone who has a lot of problems but this isn’t right. I feel bad for you and I hope one day you find inner peace. Sadly the physical damage already done — XXXVoolBarbz (@voolingeveryday) June 27, 2021

i feel so sorry for all the asians and Korean people who struggled so much to be confident about their features because of the society beauty standards and now random white people think it's okay to change their face and take the "aesthetic" side of Korean faces and their culture — iro (@iroseame) June 28, 2021

Actual Koreans looking at this pic.twitter.com/Y12jgSNCeK — iss Richiiee 🇭🇹 (@Richieboiii1) June 27, 2021

​​Some even offered another way to become Korean.

Literally all you had to do was get a citizenship in Korea and you'd be Korean. — CEO of RidIng On Silt Striders ➐ (@siltstriderridr) June 27, 2021

​Others, however, argued that if one can identify themselves as a man or a woman and make corresponding changes to their bodies, then the same thing should apply to people who claim to be "transracial".

all the people saying this guy has a “mental disorder” will be saying he is “so brave” in 2-3 years. 🤣 just keep changing narratives, and opinions on what is morally acceptable. regardless, this is extremely bizzare. — t.baby🦇⚡️🛹 (@ihatetwiggi) June 27, 2021

Countries are a Supremacist construct as is gender..

If you can transition between genders and sexuality, you should be able to transition between races.

Congratulations Jin Min.

Welcome to the people's republic of Korea. — Mr Vwokay (@Rake2Dad) June 27, 2021

​London's decision to go for plastic surgery apparently stemmed from an obsession with K-pop singer Park Jimin and a passion for Korean culture. In Twitter rants, London slammed a "woke mob" for "hypocrisy", "racism" and "transphobia", calling on Fox hosts Sean Hannity and Tucker Carlson to "help [them] speak out against the injustice" they and others like them have faced.