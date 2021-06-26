Netizens Celebrate Matt Hancock's Resignation

UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock's resignation has sent shockwaves across social media, with scores of netizens voicing their thoughts on the matter.
Married father of three Hancock tendered his resignation shortly after The Sun released footage of him embracing and kissing his aide Gina Coladangelo – who is also married and has three kids. The video was apparently recorded around two weeks before hugging between households was officially allowed under the relaxation of COVID rules in the UK.
It seems many are pleased he's stepped down.
June 26, 2021
June 26, 2021
One down ... 👍— foxylabour (@foxylabour1) June 26, 2021
@Dominic2306 @BorisJohnson_MP @theJeremyVine @GMB pic.twitter.com/cW1hi9oha0
Hancock has been under fire for some time for a number of reasons, long before he was busted for the affair.
Matt Hancock should have resigned for his role in tens of thousands of totally avoidable Covid deaths.— Zarah Sultana MP (@zarahsultana) June 26, 2021
And that’s something Boris Johnson, Rishi Sunak, and the whole Conservative government is responsible for.
They all need to go.
Didn’t resign for his abject failures on PPE, testing & care homes that led to Britain having the worst covid death toll in Europe.— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) June 26, 2021
Did resign for being caught snogging his mistress.
Pretty much sums up Matt Hancock. As the Prime Minister said: ‘Totally f*cking hopeless.’ pic.twitter.com/gIK8RPsC2s
Matt Hancock shouldn’t have resigned. @BorisJohnson should have fired him many months ago for breaking the law, handing out contracts to his mates, failing to prevent tens of thousands of preventable deaths and being in the PM’s words ‘f******* useless’.— David Lammy (@DavidLammy) June 26, 2021
Some joked about the circumstances of Hancock's resignation.
BREAKING: Matt Hancock resigns as UK Health Secretary to join the cast of Love Island pic.twitter.com/DNsFjQL6mp— Not the RTÉ News (@notthertenews) June 26, 2021
BREAKING! Matt Hancock resigns to spend more time with other people’s families— NewsThump (@newsthump) June 26, 2021
And there were also those who made tongue-in-cheek predictions about who may replace Hancock as health secretary.
Matt Hancock’s replacement pic.twitter.com/MaubzU1qeX— Ben McAleer (@BenMcAleer1) June 26, 2021
#Kitileaks - Hancock’s replacement as Health Secretary already lined up… pic.twitter.com/1xiiAfz6WR— Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) June 26, 2021
All comments
Show new comments (0)