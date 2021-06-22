Register
02:26 GMT22 June 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Amazon founder Jeff Bezos during the JFK Space Summit at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library in Boston, Wednesday, June 19, 2019

    Tens of Thousands Sign Petition to Stop Jeff Bezos From Returning to Earth After New Shepard Launch

    © AP Photo / Charles Krupa
    Viral
    Get short URL
    by
    1100
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/08/1083100170_467:-1:3635:1782_1200x675_80_0_0_1063f4a29bf09e2131cad7902cfb27f7.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/viral/202106221083204301-tens-of-thousands-sign-petition-to-stop-jeff-bezos-from-returning-to-earth-after-new-shepard-launch/

    Amazon founder Jeff Bezos recently announced that he, along with his brother Mark and two others, would be blasting off into space in mid-July aboard the New Shepard suborbital rocket system that was designed by Bezos’ space company Blue Origin. The voyage is expected to last just 11 minutes.

    Tens of thousands of individuals have signed their names to a petition calling for Bezos to not be allowed reentry to Earth after his July launch into the cosmos, the latest tally on the public appeal reveals.

    With a goal of 75,000 signatures, the petition, dubbed “Do not allow Jeff Bezos to return to Earth,” has obtained a seal of approval from just over 63,000 individuals. Maintaining its current pace, the appeal will likely meet its goal by mid-week, if not earlier.

    The petition, started by user Ric G, states that “billionaires should not exist... on Earth or in space, but should they decide the latter, they should stay there.”

    Various comments left on the petition range from highlighting the low wages Amazon workers receive to reiterating that Bezos, along with several other billionaires, should be booted from the planet permanently. 

    “Seriously, don’t come back,” one user remarked, whereas another wrote, “If we can't eat the rich, then we can only hope something on Mars will.”

    And yet, this petition isn’t the only one calling for the same objective. Another Change.org effort titled, “Petition To Not Allow Jeff Bezos Re-Entry To Earth,” has gained over 20,000 signatures. Its current target is to get to 25,000.

    The effort has gained a mixed reaction across social media, with some netizens supporting the move and others simply reacting to the online push. Some, however, are not exactly impressed.

    It’s worth noting that Bezos isn’t the only billionaire seeking to head out into the cosmos. Well-known efforts have also been started by SpaceX founder Elon Musk, as well as Richard Branson, the founder of the Virgin Group who also has the space program Virgin Galactic.

    Related:

    IRS Investigating Data Leak Showing Musk, Bezos Among Other Richest Americans Evading Taxes
    Mysterious Space Tourist Pays $28 Mln for Rocket Trip Beyond Earth With Jeff Bezos, Reports Say
    Petition Launched to Keep ‘Lex Luthor’ Supervillain Bezos in Space Forever
    Jeff Bezos' Ex-Wife Once More Makes Enormous Donation of $2.7 Billion to Fight Social Inequality
    AOC Chastises Jeff Bezos For Asking Government to 'Bail Out' His Space Company, Media Says
    Tags:
    Blue Origin, Amazon, Jeff Bezos, Petition
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    England fan (L) and a Scotland fan arriving prior to a Group D football match between England and Scotland at Wembley Stadium in London.
    UEFA EURO 2020: Fans Dress up to Cheer For Their National Teams
    Flashcard Frenzy
    Flashcard Frenzy
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse