Italian TV Host Denies Claims She Wore No Underwear During EURO 2020 Coverage

Italian TV host Paola Ferrari has denied claims she was not wearing underwear while hosting EURO 2020 television coverage as a clip of her switching legs during the show went viral.
The 60-year-old TV personality, who presents for the Italian channel Rai, was wearing a long black dress. She was sitting with her legs crossed, but at one point, she shifted her legs, and some viewers claimed they saw she was not wearing underwear.
The host said that she prefers to protect her health and hygiene, adding that nothing serious really happened.
While some social media users claimed they could see a butterfly tattoo in an intimate area, Ferrari joked that she does not have a butterfly tattoo, because she could not fly that high.
Notably, netizens have compared Ferrari to Sharon Stone in the 1991 film Basic Instinct, which includes a somewhat similar scene, where the actress uncrosses her legs to reveal she is not wearing underwear.
