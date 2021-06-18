'What is This, the Hokey Cokey?': Prince Charles Awkwardly Snubs Matt Hancock’s Elbow Bump - Video

Prince Charles and UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock were filmed during an awkward encounter on Thursday as the Queen’s son snubbed the official’s “elbow bump” invitation during his visit to the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital.
As Hancock stretched out his elbow to the Prince of Wales for a friendly 'COVID-safe' bump, the royal, who looked seemingly confused as he prepared his hand for a shake, laughed the gesture off.
“Is this the Hockey Cokey?” the prince joked, referencing a children's song. He went on to shake his arms and legs in a little dance. The audience laughed in response, and so did Hancock.
In the end, the Health Secretary didn’t take offence at the royal’s visible objection to his elbow.
