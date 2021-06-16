Netizens Puzzled as They Can't Spot Melania in Trump's Birthday Celebration Video

A video apparently recorded at Donald Trump’s 75th birthday party has led a number of social media users to wonder aloud about the whereabouts of a certain member of the former president's family.
The video, posted by Donald Trump Jr. on Instagram, shows the 45th President of the United States celebrating, with those attending the party singing "Happy Birthday to You".
"It’s always nice when family and great friends as well as a few members of Congress sing you happy birthday," Trump’s son wrote in the caption. "As much as 45 doesn’t love birthdays it was great to be there."
As the Daily Star points out, however, Trump’s wife and former FLOTUS Melania did not seem to be present among the group toasting Donald in the video, which led a number of netizens to inquire about where she might’ve been at that time.
Where’s melania?— Eyes76 (@Eyes761) June 16, 2021
Must be in the back washing dishes.— jessica james (@MontaukBuzz) June 15, 2021
The newspaper also notes that while Melania previously posted a birthday message to her and Donald’s son Barron, she did not tweet a similar message to her husband – unlike Donald Trump Jr., for example.
I love how Melania Trump has not wished him happy birthday.🤣🤣🤣— john (@Marco_Mastro70) June 14, 2021
