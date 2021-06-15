Register
19:20 GMT15 June 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    In this May 9, 2019, file photo Jeff Bezos speaks at an event to unveil Blue Origin's Blue Moon lunar lander in Washington. Two U.N. experts this week called for the U.S. to investigate a likely hack of Bezos' phone that could have involved Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman

    Petition Launched to Keep ‘Lex Luthor’ Supervillain Bezos in Space Forever

    © AP Photo / Patrick Semansky
    Viral
    Get short URL
    by
    170
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/1d/1082765108_0:320:3072:2048_1200x675_80_0_0_8f441c485a230036ccaf2a385a1e06ad.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/viral/202106151083156154-petition-launched-to-keep-lex-luthor-supervillain-bezos-in-space-forever/

    Last week, the Amazon CEO announced that he would be travelling to space aboard his private space company Blue Origin’s first manned flight together with his brother and the mystery winner of an auction for the remaining seat on 20 July. The announcement has already sparked an endless cycle of memes and jokes interspersed with the odd well-wish.

    A new Change.org petition is requesting that the Blue Origin flight carrying online retail mogul Jeff Bezos be denied permission to reenter Earth’s atmosphere and remain in space forever.

    The appeal, created by user Jose Ortiz, accuses Bezos of “actually” being Superman archnemesis Lex Luthor, “disguised as the supposed owner of a super successful online retail store,” and claims that the billionaire is really “an evil overlord hellbent on global domination.”

    “Jeff has worked with the Epsteins and the Knights Templar, as well as the Free Masons to gain control over the whole world. He’s also in bed with the flat earth deniers; it’s the only way they’ll allow him to leave the atmosphere. Meanwhile our government stands by and lets it happen,” the out of this world appeal adds.

    The tongue-in-cheek petition has been signed by over 7,500 people since being created last week, with signatories urging Bezos to “take Elon” Musk and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg with him, or calling the Amazon CEO a “cancer upon this planet.” “Send him into the Sun instead,” one user quipped, while another called him a “big drain on the Earth’s economy” and suggested that “he doesn’t belong here.” Yet another user ripped Bezos as “a leech that is hoarding capital while billions starve and struggle.”

    The oddball petition is the latest request of Bezos following the 57-year-old’s announcement of his plans to become the first person in history to ride his own space rocket into orbit.

    The word taxes is seen engraved at the headquarters of the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) in Washington, D.C., U.S., May 10, 2021.
    © REUTERS / ANDREW KELLY
    IRS Investigating Data Leak Showing Musk, Bezos Among Other Richest Americans Evading Taxes
    Bezos announced plans to fly to space aboard Blue Origin’s "New Shepard" space vehicle last week, and plans to take his brother Mark Bezos and a mystery third passenger who shelled out $28 million in an auction for the once in a lifetime chance to travel to the cosmos.

    The New Shepard will fly to a height of some 340,000 feet above the atmosphere, and is named after Alan Shepard, the first American in space. The spacecraft has been tested over a dozen times to ensure its safety and reliability.

    Bezos founded Blue Origin in 2000, with the company planning to offer commercial and tourist flights into space, and working with the US space sector and the military-industrial complex on a number of ventures.

    Less than 600 people have been to space since Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin’s historic spaceflight in April of 1961. Caught up in the optimism of the epoch in which he lived, Gagarin and his colleagues envisioned space travel as a means for humanity to explore our Solar System and the galaxy in general and allow us to eventually escape the bounds of our captivity on our blue planet, a vision that stands in stark contrast to Bezos’s commercial profit-oriented approach.

    Bezos is regularly listed as the world’s richest man and has a total net worth of $177 billion, according to Forbes. He retained the top spot in the billionaires list notwithstanding a costly divorce from his wife MacKenzie Scott, who received a $38 billion settlement in 2019.

    Related:

    Amazon’s Bezos to Travel to Space With His Brother in Blue Origin's 1st Human Space Flight
    'Can See My House From Here': Jeff Bezos Mocked Over Upcoming Space Trip
    IRS Investigating Data Leak Showing Musk, Bezos Among Other Richest Americans Evading Taxes
    Mysterious Space Tourist Pays $28 Mln for Rocket Trip Beyond Earth With Jeff Bezos, Reports Say
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Activists from the climate action group Ocean Rebellion set a boat on fire during a demonstration at sunrise on Marazion Beach, Cornwall, Britain, 5 June 2021, ahead of the G7 summit in Carbis Bay, Cornwall.
    All Eyes on G7 summit in Cornwall as Climate and Political Activists Gather to Make Some Noise
    Soaring Biden
    Soaring Biden
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse