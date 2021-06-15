Millennium Falcon or Training Pool? Strange Object Spotted on Google Earth in US Stupefies Netizens

A peculiar-looking object spotted on Google Earth has caught the attention of a number of social media users.
The phenomenon in question is apparently located "in the vicinity of the Death Valley National Park, California," as Twitter user @crypto_spawn noted, next to what looks like an indentation in the ground measuring "approximately 340 [feet] long."
"Landing indentation from a large craft?" the netizen wondered aloud, arguing that the measurements seem to correspond closely with the black shape located next to it.
2/ here are the measurements. Landing indentation from a large craft?@Crypto_Tonight pic.twitter.com/YVZBgSSi5L— CryptoSpawn (@crypto_spawn) June 14, 2021
Strange object discovered on Google Earth maps at coordinates (35°53'21"N 117°40'15"W) in the vicinity of Death Valley National Park, California. Measures approximately 445’— CryptoSpawn (@crypto_spawn) June 14, 2021
Notice all the tanks in the area.
This could be a good @Crypto_Tonight “Weird News” investigation. 🤔👽 https://t.co/cAKFV3WR7z pic.twitter.com/fImY7O99JW
The social media users also drew attention to several other objects located near the object, such as "several tanks that appear to be guarding the area," and what seem to be the remains of a crashed plane a few miles away.
"Did someone get too close and get shot down?" @crypto_spawn inquired.
5/ Hey @AncientAliens what do you make of this strange object in Death Valley, California? See thread for more detail. There are several tanks that appear to be guarding the area@Tsoukalos@DavidHChildress@vondaeniken@coasttocoastam@david_wilcock@earthfiles #ancientaliens pic.twitter.com/sRUDtpseIk— CryptoSpawn (@crypto_spawn) June 14, 2021
While some netizens jokingly compared the shape seen in the image to the Millennium Falcon from Star Wars, there were also those who offered more mundane, down-to-earth explanations, with one person suggesting that it could be a “training pool for beach launch/landing of amphibious tanks and craft."
Um, I believe it's a training pool for beach launch/landing of amphibious tanks and craft, lined w/ black plastic. The tanks go in, make a 180 then exit. mthe first one may have proven to be too small to make the turn— @john_kaser (@john_kaser) June 14, 2021
look like the millennium falcon pic.twitter.com/uDraQMMkk3— §CharlieGBTC 🇺🇸 ⛓️$CharlieG680 ⛓️ (@g68_charlie) June 13, 2021
look like the millennium falcon pic.twitter.com/uDraQMMkk3— §CharlieGBTC 🇺🇸 ⛓️$CharlieG680 ⛓️ (@g68_charlie) June 13, 2021
first thought... pic.twitter.com/RnTRx5gJRA— §CharlieGBTC 🇺🇸 ⛓️$CharlieG680 ⛓️ (@g68_charlie) June 13, 2021
All comments
Show new comments (0)