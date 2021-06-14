Twitter in Stitches After DC Drops Batman, Catwoman Oral Sex Scene Because 'Heroes Don't Do That'

One should be prepared if checking why 'Batman' is trending on social media on Monday, after Twitter threads turned sultry as fans reacted emotionally to reports that DC comics had removed a Batman and Catwoman oral sex scene from the Harley Quinn animated series citing toy sales.
“It’s incredibly gratifying and free to be using characters that are considered villains because you just have so much more leeway,” Justin Halpern, one of the show's co-creators, told Variety in a Monday report. “A perfect example of that is in this third season of ‘Harley’ [when] we had a moment where Batman was going down on Catwoman. And DC was like, ‘You can’t do that. You absolutely cannot do that.’ They’re like, ‘Heroes don’t do that.’ So, we said, ‘Are you saying heroes are just selfish lovers?’ They were like, ‘No, it’s that we sell consumer toys for heroes. It’s hard to sell a toy if Batman is also going down on someone.’"
The reasoning caused waves on social media, with users eager to discuss whether heroes - and Batman in particular - well, "do that".
This is outrageous. When they told us Batman traveled the world becoming a master of all skills I always assumed they meant *all* skills.— Ramar (@Duvisited) June 14, 2021
Wait. Are we supposed to believe Catwoman hooks up with a guy who doesn’t eat pussy?— Tessa Dare (@TessaDare) June 14, 2021
I don’t think Batman would go down on a woman. Not because he’s a hero but because he doesn’t strike me as particularly romantic or adventurous on the bathroom. And he is pretty self-absorbed.— Sensational Gus (@sensational_gus) June 14, 2021
If the writers of Harley Quinn could incorporate this into the show it would be hilarious.— McMuffin Guy (@IAmMcMuffin88) June 14, 2021
Premise: All of the women Bruce has slept with come to realize that he is Batman because he never went down on any of them.
Netizens plunged into the discussion, debating not only on Batman's sexual preferences, but also the superhero's branding.
Wait, going down on a woman is bad but having sex to the cries of dudes being burned alive is… on brand? pic.twitter.com/cVLdWLFRt1— PoizenJam (@PoizenJam) June 14, 2021
Some users preferred merciless jokes and memes to argument and discussion.
He's not the world's greatest detective if he can't find the clitoris.— Max Kennerly (@MaxKennerly) June 14, 2021
Batman Begins but none of his ladies finish— Malik 🎤 (@Malik4Play) June 14, 2021
thank you DC for making this Batman moment possible pic.twitter.com/DD6jvTPtVb— ML Kejera (@KejeraL) June 14, 2021
REPORTING HERE LIVE FROM GOTHAM THIS JUST IN BATMAN DOESN'T EAT PUSSY pic.twitter.com/P01HASpvOp— Kurukuru=Daza 🔞 (@ToxicDaza) June 14, 2021
Even Tze Chun, an American showrunner and writer who, among other projects, participated in the TV series "Gotham", weighed in.
ive written Batman and he does— T$E CHUN (@thetzechun) June 14, 2021
The Variety report outlined that it still remains unclear whether Batman and Catwoman will engage in adult bedroom activities in Season 3 of Harley Quinn. The fresh season of the explicit show about one of the DC universe's most popular villains is expected to air in late 2021.
