23:34 GMT14 June 2021
    Caeser Saend, of Los Angeles, poses in front of a Bat-Signal projected onto City Hall at a tribute to Batman star Adam West on Thursday, June 15, 2017, in Los Angeles

    Twitter in Stitches After DC Drops Batman, Catwoman Oral Sex Scene Because 'Heroes Don't Do That'

    © AP Photo / Chris Pizzello/Invision
    Viral
    by
    0 41
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106680/17/1066801726_0:196:3000:1884_1200x675_80_0_0_bcf3f7943e61c18f293eb9f683666b99.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/viral/202106141083149170-twitter-in-stitches-after-dc-drops-batman-catwoman-oral-sex-scene-because-heroes-dont-do-that/

    According to a Variety report, the DC comics adult animated series about Harley Quinn could have featured a risque intimate scene between Batman and Catwoman - if it wasn't for the studio's differing opinion on what heroes can and cannot do.

    One should be prepared if checking why 'Batman' is trending on social media on Monday, after Twitter threads turned sultry as fans reacted emotionally to reports that DC comics had removed a Batman and Catwoman oral sex scene from the Harley Quinn animated series citing toy sales.

    “It’s incredibly gratifying and free to be using characters that are considered villains because you just have so much more leeway,” Justin Halpern, one of the show's co-creators, told Variety in a Monday report. “A perfect example of that is in this third season of ‘Harley’ [when] we had a moment where Batman was going down on Catwoman. And DC was like, ‘You can’t do that. You absolutely cannot do that.’ They’re like, ‘Heroes don’t do that.’ So, we said, ‘Are you saying heroes are just selfish lovers?’ They were like, ‘No, it’s that we sell consumer toys for heroes. It’s hard to sell a toy if Batman is also going down on someone.’"

    The reasoning caused waves on social media, with users eager to discuss whether heroes - and Batman in particular - well, "do that".

    ​Netizens plunged into the discussion, debating not only on Batman's sexual preferences, but also the superhero's branding.

    ​Some users preferred merciless jokes and memes to argument and discussion.

    ​Even Tze Chun, an American showrunner and writer who, among other projects, participated in the TV series "Gotham", weighed in.

    ​The Variety report outlined that it still remains unclear whether Batman and Catwoman will engage in adult bedroom activities in Season 3 of Harley Quinn. The fresh season of the explicit show about one of the DC universe's most popular villains is expected to air in late 2021.

    Community standardsDiscussion
