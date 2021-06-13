Great Success! Sacha Baron Cohen Gives Fan an Exclusive Borat Autograph

Sacha Baron Cohen, who moved with his family to Australia seeking more peace and privacy, found a good way to decline a photo with an Aussie fan of his while still leaving the man with a fantastic keepsake, according to the Daily Mail.
"Just met Sacha Baron Cohen at Parisi's and he said no photos please but I can sign something", the fan wrote. "So I thought about a message for my son Alex and this is what he wrote. The man is a legend!" he said in a description for a picture of a handwritten note, saying "Alex, I like sex! Borat".
Now, this wasn't just a random joke, but a catchphrase of one of Cohen's most famous characters - the obnoxious "Kazakh television journalist" Borat Sagdiyev, known for his outrageous obscenities and extremely bizarre worldview. Borat was the star of a 2006 mockumentary film and last year Cohen made a sequel, winning two Golden Globe awards.
