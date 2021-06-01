'Pansexual' Bodybuilder Who Married Sex Doll Says He's Ready for Real Deal

Yuri Tolochko, a bodybuilder from Kazakhstan who previously married a sex doll and is currently in a relationship with two other sex dolls – one of which has the body of a chicken – has recently announced that he’s now open to relationship with actual human beings.
According to the Daily Mirror, Tolochko, a self-proclaimed pansexual, revealed his new found sexual preferences while speaking about his relationships on "The Dating Show" on FUBAR Radio last week.
"I was in a real relationship in the past, about seven years," he told host Pete Wicks. "It’s interesting and important for me, and in the future maybe I will have a real person, but it’s important that she or he likes my dolls too".
Tolochko also revealed that he has a male doll and that he has some special plans for it.
"I want to do a wedding of a male doll and Luna [one of his sex dolls] and at the same time I want to do the ceremony of life and freedom with me," he said. "It's similar to wedding, but not wedding."
Previously, Tolochko explained that "regular sex" does not turn him on and that "sex should be unusual."
